Bournemouth vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Luton Town take on Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side in an important clash at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Preview

Luton Town are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have recovered from their poor start to the season. The Cherries were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Sheffield United in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth have a good historical record against Luton Town and have won 25 out of the 64 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Luton Town's 22 victories.

Bournemouth have won only one of their last six matches against Luton Town in league competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in September 2021.

Luton Town have won two of their last three matches against Bournemouth in league competitions - as many victories as they had achieved in the 10 such games preceding this run.

Since their return to the competition last season, Bournemouth are unbeaten in all their eight matches against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League.

Bournemouth have picked up 10 points from their last four midweek games in the Premier League - as many as they had achieved in the 17 such games preceding this run.

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Prediction

Bournemouth have shown marked improvement under Andoni Iraola but have a few issues to resolve before the end of their campaign. The Cherries made a number of errors against Sheffield United and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture.

Luton Town have shown plenty of resolve in their Premier League campaign but have a poor record away from home. Bournemouth are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Luton Town

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bournemouth to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Solanke to score - Yes