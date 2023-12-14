Bournemouth vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

Bournemouth will entertain Luton Town at the Vitality Stadium in Premier League action on Saturday.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form recently and are unbeaten in their last five league games, recording four wins. They created history last week, recording their first-ever away win over Manchester United. Goals from Dominic Solanke, Marcos Senesi, and Philip Billing helped them register a comfortable 3-0 win.

The visitors have lost three games in a row in the Premier League and fell to a 2-1 home loss to reigning champions Manchester City last week. Elijah Adebayo broke the deadlock in added time of the first half but City recorded a comeback win with Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish scoring three minutes apart in the second half.

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 64 times in all competitions thus far and will meet for the first time in the Premier League. They have contested these meetings closely with the hosts having a narrow 25-22 lead in wins and 17 games ending in draws.

They last met in the 2021-22 edition of the EFL Championship, with both teams recording home wins.

Three of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with both teams failing to score twice in these games.

Bournemouth have kept clean sheets in three of their last five league outings while scoring 12 times in that period.

Luton Town have just one win in their last 10 league outings, suffering seven defeats.

Interestingly, the visitors are yet to keep a clean sheet across all competitions this term.

Eighteen of Luton's 32 goals in the Premier League this season have been conceded in away games.

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Prediction

The Cherries are unbeaten in their last three home games in the Premier League, recording two wins. They have scored two goals apiece in these meetings while conceding three goals. They have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League and will look to build on that defensive form here.

Andoni Iraola has a lengthy absentee list for the match but there are no new injury concerns, so he is likely to field the same starting XI from their win over Manchester United last week.

The Hatters have lost three games on the trot, conceding nine goals in that period. Just seven of their 17 goals in the league this season have come in their away games and they might struggle here.

Issa Kabore is back after being ineligible to face his parent club Manchester City but Marvelous Nakamba will serve a suspension on account of yellow card accumulation. Gabriel Osho has a knock and will undergo a late fitness test.

Considering the hosts' upturn in form recently and Luton's poor run in recent games, we back Bournemouth to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Luton Town

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Solanke to score or assist any time - Yes