Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Bournemouth vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Bournemouth and Luton shared the spoils in the last game, finishing 0-0 in December
Bournemouth and Luton shared the spoils in the last game, finishing 0-0 in December
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified 14 Jan 2021, 21:42 IST
Preview
Advertisement

Bournemouth welcome struggling side Luton Town to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as they continue to push for Premier League return.

Relegated back into the Championship last year after five consecutive seasons in the top-flight, the Cherries are firmly on course for promotion once again.

With 11 wins and just three defeats from 23 games, Jason Tindall's side is currently third in the standings with 42 points, only five off leaders Norwich City.

They've scored the joint-highest number of goals in the campaign so far with 38, while their record of just three losses is also the joint-lowest in the division right now.

So far so good for the side from the southwest. However, Luton Town are staring down the barrel of a gun.

They're 12 points off the Cherries on 14th right now and have won just once from their last five games in the league.

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

In 61 meetings between the sides, Bournemouth hold a slender advantage with 24 wins to Luton's 20.

The sides clashed in a league game in December last year for the first time since January 2009 in a goalless stalemate, but Cherries had thrashed the Bedfordshire outfit 4-0 at home in the FA Cup at the start of 2020.

Advertisement

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Team News

Bournemouth

The home side will have the entire squad available for the clash as there are no fresh injury concerns nor any suspensions. However, Diego Rico will be pushing for a start here, having only come off the bench last time after serving a one-game ban, while Lewis Cook is one booking away from a suspension of his own.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Luton Town

Advertisement

The Hatters also boast a clean bill of health going into the match and have no key suspensions to deal with either.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Bournemouth (3-4-3): Asmir Begovic; Steve Cook, Jack Simpson, Lloyd Kelly; Adam Smith, Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Diego Rico; David Brooks, Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas.

Luton Town (4-3-3): Simon Sluga; James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts; Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Glen Rea, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harry Cornick, James Collins, Kazenga LuaLua.

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Prediction

Barring a stunning collapse, Bournamouth should nick this one pretty easily. They have the might as well as the form to see off the Hatters, who might have to wait for sometime before picking up another win.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Luton Town

Published 14 Jan 2021, 21:42 IST
EFL Championship 2020-21 AFC Bournemouth Luton Town Joshua King David Brooks Championship Fixtures Football Predictions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी