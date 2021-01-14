Bournemouth vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Bournemouth welcome struggling side Luton Town to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as they continue to push for Premier League return.
Relegated back into the Championship last year after five consecutive seasons in the top-flight, the Cherries are firmly on course for promotion once again.
With 11 wins and just three defeats from 23 games, Jason Tindall's side is currently third in the standings with 42 points, only five off leaders Norwich City.
They've scored the joint-highest number of goals in the campaign so far with 38, while their record of just three losses is also the joint-lowest in the division right now.
So far so good for the side from the southwest. However, Luton Town are staring down the barrel of a gun.
They're 12 points off the Cherries on 14th right now and have won just once from their last five games in the league.
Bournemouth vs Luton Town Head-To-Head
In 61 meetings between the sides, Bournemouth hold a slender advantage with 24 wins to Luton's 20.
The sides clashed in a league game in December last year for the first time since January 2009 in a goalless stalemate, but Cherries had thrashed the Bedfordshire outfit 4-0 at home in the FA Cup at the start of 2020.
Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D
Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L
Bournemouth vs Luton Town Team News
Bournemouth
The home side will have the entire squad available for the clash as there are no fresh injury concerns nor any suspensions. However, Diego Rico will be pushing for a start here, having only come off the bench last time after serving a one-game ban, while Lewis Cook is one booking away from a suspension of his own.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Luton Town
The Hatters also boast a clean bill of health going into the match and have no key suspensions to deal with either.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Bournemouth vs Luton Town Predicted XI
Bournemouth (3-4-3): Asmir Begovic; Steve Cook, Jack Simpson, Lloyd Kelly; Adam Smith, Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Diego Rico; David Brooks, Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas.
Luton Town (4-3-3): Simon Sluga; James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts; Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Glen Rea, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harry Cornick, James Collins, Kazenga LuaLua.
Bournemouth vs Luton Town Prediction
Barring a stunning collapse, Bournamouth should nick this one pretty easily. They have the might as well as the form to see off the Hatters, who might have to wait for sometime before picking up another win.
Prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Luton TownPublished 14 Jan 2021, 21:42 IST