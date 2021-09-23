Bournemouth vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bournemouth welcome Luton Town to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game on a three-match winning run, while the visitors have failed to taste victory in their last five outings.

Bournemouth continued their blistering start to the season as they claimed a 1-0 win over Cardiff City last time out.

Philip Billing scored the only goal of the game to hand the Cherries their third win on the trot and their fifth win of the season.

Prior to that, Scott Parker’s men claimed a 3-0 win over Barnsley before beating Queens Park Rangers 2-1 in their two games leading up to the win.

With 18 points from eight games so far, the Cherries are currently at the top of the EFL Championship table, two points above second-placed Fulham.

Meanwhile, Luton Town failed to return to winning ways as they blew a three-goal lead to play out a 3-3 draw against Swansea City last Saturday.

After heading into the interval with a three-goal lead, Jamie Peterson, Oliver Ntcham and Joel Piroe scored in the second half to hand the Swans a hard fought draw.

It was a fourth consecutive draw for Nathan Jones’ side, who have managed just one win from their opening eight games.

Luton Town are currently 12th on the log with 10 points from eight games, level on points with Reading.

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

Bournemouth boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 24 wins from their previous 61 encounters. Luton Town have picked up three fewer wins, while 17 games have ended all square.

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-L

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Team News

Bournemouth

The hosts will remain without midfielder Lewis Cook and Junior Stanilas, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Lewis Cook, Junior Stanilas

Suspended: None

Luton Town

Allan Campbell, Fred Onyedinma, Admiral Mukswe, Amari'i Bell, Sonny Bradley and Danny Hylton have all been ruled out of the game due to injury.

Injured: Allan Campbell, Fred Onyedinma, Admiral Mukswe, Amari'i Bell, Sonny Bradley, Danny Hylton

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers, Adam Smith, Gary Cahill, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura; Ryan Christie, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing; David Brooks, Dominic Solanke, Jaidon Anthony

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Simon Sluga; Kal Naismith, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer; Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry, James Bree, Glen Rea, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu; Cameron Jerome, Harry Cornick

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Prediction

Bournemouth have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far and are one of two sides yet to lose a game in the Championship. We predict they will comfortably claim all three points as they take on an out-of-sorts Luton Town side.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-0 Luton Town

Edited by Shardul Sant