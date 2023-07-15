Bournemouth vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2023

Bournemouth continue their pre-season with a friendly against Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Marbella Football Center in Marbella, Spain on Sunday.

The Cherries managed to survive in the Premier League last season against all the odds and will begin a new top-flight campaign on 12 August at home to West Ham United.

Their preparations for the 2023-24 season were off to a flyer after demolishing Scottish side Hibernian 4-0 on Thursday. The match was split into three phases of 30 minutes each to combat the scorching heat in the region but it didn't disrupt the Cherries' rhythm.

David Brooks opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Jaidon Anthony doubled their advantage seven minutes later. Philip Billing then struck a second-half brace to add insult to Hibernian's injury as Andoni Iraola's tenure was off to a flying start.

The Spaniard took the reigns of the southern outfit this summer after three years with La Liga outfit, Rayo Vallecano. He took them from the Segunda Division and turned the Red Sashes into an established top-flight side, a testament to his managerial credentials.

Bournemouth will hope to stave off relegation and retain top-flight status under him in the upcoming season.

Speaking of Tel Aviv, the Israeli outfit have dropped off slightly after clinching the league in the 2019-20 season, and they finished third once again last season. Their summer was off to a poor start too, going down 1-0 to South African club Orlando Pirates in their first friendly of the pre-season.

With their 2023-24 season officially kick-starting in the week after the next, the Yellows will look to add some wind to their sails with a win here.

Bournemouth vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth and Maccabi Tel Aviv meet for the first time.

Bournemouth are looking to secure back-to-back friendly wins after their 4-0 drubbing of Hibernian.

This is Tel Aviv's final friendly before the Toto Cup (Israeli Supercup) clash with Hapoel Be'er Sheva on 27 July.

Bournemouth vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Bournemouth's confidence is through the roof after their thumping win on Thursday. Maccabi Tel Aviv will be a tougher test of their mettle than Hibernian, but we expect them to prevail once again, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv

