Bournemouth vs Manchester United: 5 men who masterminded United's comeback

Manchester United travelled to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday to face high flying Bournemouth, who were 6th in the Premier League. United's record against the Cherries was impressive, having won 9 of the 14 games played and losing just 2. However, Bournemouth were a different side this year. They had won 6 of their 10 games so far and had only lost twice this season. Most importantly, the Cherries were unbeaten at home this time and it was clear that it would not be an easy task to secure anything away from Eddie Howe's side.

United, on the other hand, were on the rise. They had begun stringing in a few results together and were aiming to make it 3 wins in 4 games in the Premier League. Mourinho made just one change to the same team that edged past Everton last weekend, with fit-again Alexis Sanchez replacing the misfiring Marcus Rashford, who started from the bench.

United began the game well but were soon on the back foot against a high pressing and fast Bournemouth side. Keeping in with the flow of the game, the Cherries took the lead in the 11th minute through Callum Wilson. Anthony Martial equalized in the 35th minute and United rallied late in the second half to snatch 3 vital away points on the night, with Rashford getting the winner in the 92nd minute. The game was a fantastic example of the comeback spirit and never say die attitude that is associated with Manchester United, and we look at the 5 men who masterminded the comeback win and took United to 7th in the Premier League

#5 Ander Herrera

Fred had been easily run over in the first half by the Bournemouth midfield. His desire to join the attack at every moment meant that United were overrun in the midfield and there was no one to cover for the out of form Matic. Pogba had to keep one eye on the middle and was cautious all the time, as a result. Mourinho sensed this and sent in Herrera to take over the proceedings and the Spaniard immediately brought a calmness to the middle that was missing.

His presence ensured that Matic found a bit of confidence, there was always someone to receive the ball. Herrera was very efficient in his covering and his defensive responsibilities and his intelligence was evident all through the field. He was aware of the position of his teammates and moved the ball very well. He also came close to scoring twice, with two long-distance efforts on goal. Herrera ran the strings from deep, which allowed Pogba to run free and impact the game from higher up. It was a strong performance from the Spaniard which, even though it did not turn too many eyes, was quietly effective and helped United rally for the winner. Herrera, with his efforts, will now be pushing for a first team start.

