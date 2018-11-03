Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Hits and Flops from the game

Mourinho fielded a lopsided lineup featuring no striker to act as a focal point in attack.

Manchester United made a trip to the Dean Court on early kickoff this game week, and the match ended in a 2-1 victory for United as Rashford scored the winner in the second last minute of the game after Pogba created a nice chance which was not cleared by the Bournemouth backline, and the substitute was grateful for the error and tapped it in two yards from goal through the flailing arms of Asmir Begovic.

The game was quite a contest as Bournemouth put up quite a fight during the initial stages of the game, and dominated proceedings against the stuttering giants for the first half an hour of the game, carving them nicely and at will in the opening stages, and scored the first goal of the night through a neat finish by Callum Wilson by a brilliant pass from Junior Stanislas.

Bournemouth looked by far the better team, and certainly had more intent to win on the afternoon, until Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez teamed up on the right wing to create the first real opening for the United forwards, and it was the red-hot Anthony Martial who tapped in from close range as Alexis Sanchez cut the ball in for him from the right wing. Here are the hits and flops from the game.

#1 Hit: Anthony Martial

Martial brought United back in the game, and he has been collecting up quite some steam before big games against Juventus and Manchester City coming up next.

Anthony Martial scored his 5th goal in four games, as he continued his rich vein of form at the Vitality Stadium in a hotly contested tie, and pulled his side level on the 35th minute by being in the right place at the right time, and is making the most of the minutes he's being given by the manager.

He has made a very strong case for starting in the crucial upcoming fixtures as they travel to the Juventus Stadium next Thursday, and pay a visit to their 'noisy neighbours' at the Etihad next Saturday,and barring any injuries, Anthony Martial can expect his name to be one of the first on the team sheet.

