Bournemouth vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in a crucial encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Red Devils held Liverpool to an admirable 2-2 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Luton Town last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Bournemouth and have won 14 out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's four victories.

Bournemouth won the reverse fixture by a 3-0 margin at Old Trafford last year and will look to complete their first-ever league double against Manchester United in the history of the competition.

Manchester United have won four of their last six matches away from home against Bournemouth in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming in 2019.

After a run of four clean sheets in six matches away from home in the Premier League, Manchester United have conceded in each of their last eight such games.

Bournemouth have won each of their last three matches at home in the Premier League and could set a record in this regard with a victory this weekend.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have blown hot and cold so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho can be effective on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Bournemouth can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alejandro Garnacho to score - Yes