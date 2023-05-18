Bournemouth vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Red Devils eased past Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive record against Bournemouth and have won 13 out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's three victories.

Bournemouth have lost eight of their last 11 matches against Manchester United in the Premier League but did win their previous such home game by a 1-0 margin in 2019.

Manchester United have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their last 14 matches against Bournemouth in all competitions but did fail to score in their previous game in 2019.

Bournemouth have won their final home game of the season in three of their last five league campaigns but did lose such a match against Southampton in the 2019-20 campaign.

Bournemouth have lost their last two matches in the Premier League - their longest such streak in the competition since January this year.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have shown marked improvement under Erik ten Hag and will be intent on making their mark this weekend. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to add to their goal tallies on Saturday.

Bournemouth have troubled their opponents in recent weeks and will look to ensure their safety in the top flight. Manchester United are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester United

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

