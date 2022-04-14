Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this weekend and will see Bournemouth host Middlesbrough at the Vitality Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Bournemouth played out a goalless draw against Sheffield United in their last game and will be grateful to have picked up the sole point. They were outplayed by their opponents but benefited from their abysmal finishing.

The Cherries remain second in the Championship table with 73 points from 39 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they target automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Middlesbrough's pursuit of promotion has taken a hit in recent weeks. They were beaten 1-0 by struggling Hull City in their last game, falling to a long-range strike midway through the half despite dominating proceedings for most of the game.

The visitors sit eighth in the league table with 62 points from 40 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result as they continue their push for the playoffs.

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Bournemouth and Middlesbrough. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won eight times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in December last year. Middlesbrough won the game 1-0.

Bournemouth Form Guide: D-L-W-W-D

Middlesbrough Form Guide: L-L-W-W-D

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Team News

Bournemouth

Jordan Zemura came off injured late in the hosts' last game and is set to miss Friday's game as a result alongside Junior Stanislas and Kieffer Moore. David Brooks is battling cancer and will be absent as well.

Injured: Jordan Zemura, Junior Stanislas, Kieffer Moore

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: David Brooks

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Dael Fry picked up an injury last time out and is a doubt for this weekend's game. Isaiah Jones is recovering from an illness and could miss out as well, while Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fischer and Martin Payero are all injured and will not play.

Injured: Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fischer, Martin Payero

Doubtful: Dael Fry, Isaiah Jones

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Nathaniel Phillips, Lloyd Kelly, Robbie Brady; Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing; Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Siriki Dembele

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Anfernee Dijksteel, Sol Bamba, Paddy McNair; Marc Bola, Matt Crooks, Riley McGree, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Tavernier; Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Bournemouth are on a run of back-to-back winless outings. They have also failed to score in consecutive games for the first time this year.

Like their hosts, Middlesbrough are on a run of back-to-back outings where they did not score, losing both games. They have failed to score any goals in four of their last six games across all competitions and could see defeat in Friday's encounter.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-0 Middlesbrough

