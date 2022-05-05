Bournemouth vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bournemouth will host Millwall in their final EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

Bournemouth secured their promotion in midweek by registering a narrow 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, which effectively killed the latter's chances of automatic promotion.

The visitors have secured a top-10 finish and can still make it to the playoffs if other results go their way. Along with Luton, Middlesbrough and Sheffield, Millwall stand a chance of sealing sixth spot in the regular-season standings.

Bournemouth vs Millwall Head-to-Head

It is hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both teams having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

The last time the two clubs met each other, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Ironically, both clubs have picked up the same number of points from their last five league games.

Millwall Form Guide: W-D-W-W-D

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-W-D-W-D

UP THE CHERRIES 🍒 @afcbournemouth



Although we did tell you we were going up on the opening day of the season What a 24 hours it's beenAlthough we did tell you we were going up on the opening day of the season What a 24 hours it's been 😅Although we did tell you we were going up on the opening day of the season 😏 https://t.co/dNmKqJM8FQ

Bournemouth vs Millwall Team News

Bournemouth

Bournemouth will miss a host of players for the game on Saturday. Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura, Robbie Brady, Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith are all unavailable for the game.

Injured: Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura, Robbie Brady, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall

Gary Rowett will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Millwall Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Leif Davis, Chris Mepham, Gary Cahill, Jack Stacey; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Jaidon Anthony, Phillip Billing, Ryan Christie; Dominic Solanke

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Daniel Ballard; Scott Malone, Billy Mitchell, George Saville, Ryan Leonard; Mason Bennett, Jed Wallace; Benik Afobe

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Bournemouth vs Millwall Prediction

Millwall have a lot to look forward to in this game. They will hope two of the three teams - Middlesbrough and Luton - just ahead of them to drop points on the final weekend to ease their path to the playoffs. Only in such circumstances, with Millwall also registering a win over Bournemouth, can they seal the sixth spot in the standings.

For the hosts, there is not much to play for as they took care of their promotion business in midweek by sealing a win over rivals Nottingham Forest.

A win for a rejuvenated Millwall is on the cards.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Millwall

Edited by Peter P