Bournemouth vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth and Norwich City, two teams relegated from the Premier League last season, go head-to-head in what should be a gripping match-up.

The hosts have picked up four points in their first two Championship games of the season but will have been disappointed not to have six points in the bank after conceding a late equaliser against Middlesbrough last weekend.

Norwich also drew last time out in the league, locking horns with Preston North End in a 2-2 draw.

That was the first point they had picked up at home ground Carrow Road since February 28 when they beat Leicester City 1-0 in the top-flight.

Fans won’t judge how their side fairs in this one as an indication of the type of season they will likely have, but the sub-plot of who is the best relegated Premier League team in the new Championship season is one that can affect the psychology of a second-tier giant.

Bournemouth vs Norwich City Head-to-head

Norwich came out 1-0 winners in their Premier League encounter in January 2020, having drawn away at Bournemouth earlier in the campaign.

The last time Bournemouth hosted the Canaries in the Championship was in January 2015 when they fell to a 2-1 defeat. That was the last time they were defeated on home turf by their opponents.

Since 2000, the Cherries have beaten Norwich just twice in their nine encounters, losing four of those and drawing the rest.

Norwich have had the upper hand over Bournemouth overall, beating them 24 times in all. Bournemouth have won on 19 occasions against Norwich while there have been 16 draws.

Bournemouth vs Norwich City Team News

The much sought-after Josh King is still working his way back to full fitness and may not be ready in time to start the game.

Asmir Begovic could retain his place in goal while Junior Stanislas suffered a knock against Middlesbrough, but should be able to play this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Josh King

Suspended: None

Norwich City received a devastating blow earlier this week after they found out that summer signing Kieran Dowell will be out for three months following surgery on his ankle.

He joins Sam Byram, who will not step onto a pitch again until 2021, on the long-term injury list.

Meanwhile, Max Aarons is set to start despite a number of reports linking him with a loan move to Barcelona this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Bournemouth predicted XI (3-4-3): Asmir Begovic , Jack Stacey, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith, Junior Stanislas, Jefferson Lerma, Arnaut Groeneveld, David Brooks, Dominic Solanke

Norwich City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul , Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmerman, Ben Godfrey, Xavier Quintilla, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McClean, Todd Cantwell, Przemyslaw Placheta, Adam Idah, Teemu Pukki

Bournemouth vs Norwich City Prediction

Probably the tie of the weekend, both of these outfits are soaked in player quality, most of whom have played at the top level of English football at some point.

Norwich have played well since the start of the season, but Bournemouth have arguably performed better defensively, which may be what separates the two sides come the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Norwich City