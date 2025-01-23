Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest take on Andoni Iraol's Bournemouth side in a crucial encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have stepped up to the plate this season and will want to win this game.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side edged Southampton to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The Cherries stunned Newcastle United with a 4-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won nine out of the 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's six victories.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Nottingham Forest in league competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in the Championship in 2015.

Nottingham Forest have won only one of their last 10 matches away from home against Bournemouth in league competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in the Championship in 2014.

The team scoring the first goal has managed to win none of the five matches played between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in the Premier League.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Bournemouth are on a stellar run at the moment and will look to make the most of their purple patch. The Cherries were brilliant against Newcastle United and have a point to prove going into this game.

Nottingham Forest have consistently punched above their weight this season but were given a run for their money by Southampton last week. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle United

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes

