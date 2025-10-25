Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October 2025

Bournemouth will look to build on their impressive start to the 2025-26 Premier League season when they welcome Nottingham Forest to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday. The Cherries are sitting pretty in third place in the league table with 15 points in eight matches, while the Tricky Trees have much to remedy as they languish at 18th.

Bournemouth have been going from strength to strength under the tutelage of Andoni Iraola. They have suffered defeat only once in eight Premier League outings so far this term, a 4-2 loss against reigning chamions Liverpool.

They have not felt the pangs of defeat since and have burgeoned into a free-scoring side, netting 14 times across eight matches while shipping in 11. There is no doubt that Iraola has transformed this side and they should feel confident about getting the better of a struggling Nottingham Forest outfit.

A raft of encouraging displays in the 2024-25 season helped elevate Forest's profile massively. But, in rather unfortunate fashion, they have slipped and stumbled along in the opening weeks of the new campaign, enduring a torrid time for the club both on and off the pitch.

A 3-0 loss to Chelsea at home saw Ange Postecoglou getting sacked after being in charge for only 39 days and he became the second Forest manager to lose his job this term.

Sean Dyche has been appointed as his replacement and his stint has got off to a positive start with Forest beating Portuguese giants FC Porto 2-0 in his first outing in the Europa League in midweek.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last 10 league meetings with Forest, winning six and drawing four.

Bournemouth are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, the longest such streak in the division right now

They have managed to go on a seven-game unbeaten run for the fourth time in the English top-flight. Three of those have come under Iraola.

Nottingham have lost five and drawn two of their last seven Premier League matches after kicking off the new campaign with a 3-1 win over Brentford.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last seven league matches while Forest are winless in their last seven. That says enough about their current form. Add home advantage to it and there's only one likely outcome here.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: Bournemouth to keep a clean sheet - Yes

