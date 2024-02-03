Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Bournemouth will invite Nottingham Forest to the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two games across all competitions and, after recording a 5-0 win over Swansea City in the FA Cup fourth round last week, they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United in the Premier League on Thursday.

Dominic Solanke continued his fine form and broke the deadlock in the third minute to give Bournemouth an early lead. James Ward-Prowse equalized from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, scoring a second penalty in as many games.

The visitors are winless in their last three games and, in their previous outing, suffered a 2-1 home loss to Arsenal on Wednesday. All three goals were scored in the second half as the Gunners took a two-goal lead within seven minutes and Taiwo Awoniyi bagged the consolation goal in the 89th minute, with Gonzalo Montiel providing the assist.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 21 times across all competitions thus far, crossing paths thrice in the Premier League. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings with nine wins to their name. The visitors have six wins in this fixture and six games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their three Premier League meetings against the visitors, recording two wins, including a 3-2 away triumph in the reverse fixture in December.

Both teams have conceded 40 goals in the league thus far and Bournemouth, who have played a game fewer, have outscored Nottingham Forest 29-27.

The visitors have just one win in their last eight away games in the Premier League, failing to score four times in that period.

The hosts have won five of their last seven meetings against the visitors.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

The Cherries have lost just one of their four games in 2024, with that loss coming at home to Liverpool last month (4-0). They are unbeaten in their two games since that loss and will look to build on that form. They have won three of their last five home games in all competitions while keeping clean sheets.

They have lost just one of their eight home meetings against the visitors in the 21st century and are strong favorites. Dango Ouattara is back from the 2023 AFCON and is an option for head coach Andoni Iraola for this match.

The Tricky Trees are winless in their last three games, suffering two defeats, and will look to leave a better account of themselves in this match. They have conceded at least three goals in four of their last six away games in the Premier League, which is a cause for concern.

Moussa Niakhate and Cheikhou Kouyate are back from the 2023 AFCON but face late fitness tests ahead of their trip to Boscombe. Nuno Tavares is also back in contention as he was unable to face his parent club Arsenal in the midweek.

Considering the hosts' advantage in the head-to-head record and home record in this fixture, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Solanke to score or assist any time - Yes

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here