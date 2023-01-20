Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2023

Bournemouth will host Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening in another round of the English Premier League campaign.

The home side have largely struggled to adapt to the demands of top-flight football and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were beaten 2-0 by Brentford in their last game and could have no complaints after struggling to create any noteworthy chances to alter the result.

Bournemouth sit 17th in the league table with just 16 points from 19 games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, endured a sluggish start to their campaign but have begun picking up points as they look to retain their top-flight status. They beat struggling Leicester City 2-0 in their last game, with Brennan Johnson scoring twice in the second half to seal a deserved win for the Reds.

The visitors sit 13th in the league standings, with 20 points from 19 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Bournemouth and Forest. The hosts have won eight of their previous matchups while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Three of the Cherries' four league wins this season have come on home turf.

Forest have picked up just five points away from home this season, the joint-fewest in the Premier League so far.

Bournemouth have the worst defensive record in the Premier League this season with a goal concession tally of 41.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Bournemouth are on a six-game losing streak and have won just two of their last 13 games across all competitions. They have lost three of their last four home league games and could struggle here.

Forest are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last five games across all competitions. They are in much better form than their opponents and could come away with all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Forest

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

