Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bournemouth play host to Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium on Friday.

The Cherries will be seeking to complete a league double over the visitors after claiming a 2-1 victory back in August’s reverse fixture.

Bournemouth continued their resurgent form in the league last Saturday as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 win at Blackpool.

The Cherries have now won each of their last three EFL Championship games, scoring six goals and conceding two in that time.

With 58 points from 30 games, Bournemouth are currently second in the league standings, six points off first-placed Fulham.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest were denied a third consecutive win last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by a dogged Stoke City side.

Prior to that, they made light work of Leicester City in the FA Cup on February 6 as they claimed a 4-1 victory before beating Blackburn Rovers 2-0 three days later.

With 47 points from 31 outings, Nottingham Forest are currently seventh in the EFL Championship table, two points adrift of the playoffs places.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming six wins apiece from their last 17 encounters. The spoils have been shared on five different occasions in that time.

Bournemouth Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-L-W-W-D

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Bournemouth

The Cherries will be without the services of Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith and Ryan Christie, who are all recuperating from injuries. David Brooks remains out of contention after being diagnosed with cancer.

Injured: Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith, Ryan Christie

Unavailable: David Brooks

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Loic Mbe Soh and Lewis Grabban are both recuperating from injuries, while Brice Samba is suspended after picking up a red card against Stoke City last time out.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Lewis Grabban

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Jordan Zemura, Nathaniel Philipps, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey; Todd Cantwell, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing; Jaidon Anthony, Siriki Dembélé, Dominic Solanke

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ethan Horvath; Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall; Max Lowe, Philip Zinckernagel, Jack Colback, James Garner, Djed Spence; Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Bournemouth have hit their stride in the Championship once again, winning each of their last three league outings. The visitors also head into the game in fine form and are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight games in all competitions.

We predict a share of the spoils in this one, with both sides settling for a point apiece.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest

