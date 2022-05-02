Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are set to lock horns in a blockbuster Championship clash at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night as both sides battle for automatic promotion to the top-flight.

After picking up back-to-back draws against Fulham and Swansea City, the Cherries returned to winning ways on Saturday, beating Blackburn Rovers 3-0. A first-half strike from Dominic Solanke and a second-half brace from Philip Billing sealed the points for Scott Parker's side and ended the promotion quest of their opponents.

Bournemouth sit second in the league table with 82 points and can confirm automatic promotion with a win on Tuesday.

Nottingham Forest are in superb form at the moment. They handed out a 5-1 thrashing to Swansea City in their last game, with Sam Surridge scoring a second-half hat-trick to take the game away from their opponents after the first half ended level.

The Reds sit a place and three points behind their midweek hosts in the Championship standings. However, they have a superior goal difference and can leapfrog the Cherries with a win.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

There have been 17 meetings between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. Both sides have won six games apiece while their other five matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off at the beginning of the league season. Bournemouth won the game 2-1.

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-D-D-W-D

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Bournemouth

Ryan Christie came off injured against Blackburn Rovers last time out and is a doubt for this one. Junior Stanislas, Leif Davis and Morgan Rogers are all injured while David Brooks remains out with cancer.

Injured: Junior Stanislas, Leif Davis, Morgan Rogers

Doubtful: Ryan Christie

Unavailable: David Brooks

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

The visitors are set to be without the services of Max Lowe and Keinan Davis next week as the duo are injured while veteran forward Lewis Grabban is a major doubt.

Injured: Max Lowe, Keinan Davis

Doubtful: Lewis Grabban

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly, Nathaniel Phillips, Jordan Zemura; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Jaidon Anthony, Philip Billing, Jamal Lowe; Dominic Solanke

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Joe Worral; Jack Colback, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Sam Surridge, Brennan Johnson

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Bournemouth are on a six-game unbeaten run in the league and have lost just one of their last 12. They have, however, won just one of their last five games at the Vitality Stadium and will be looking to improve that run starting on Tuesday.

Nottingham Forest are on a four-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10 league games. The Reds are brimming with confidence at the moment and could come out on top in what is set to be the game of the season.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Nottingham Forest

