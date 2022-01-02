Bournemouth vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Round 26 of the EFL Championship comes to an end at the Vitality Stadium, where Bournemouth lock horns with Peterborough United on Monday.

The visitors head into the game without a win over the hosts in their last three encounters and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Bournemouth picked up their second consecutive win last Thursday as they comfortably saw off Cardiff City 3-0 on home turf.

This followed a 1-0 victory over a resilient QPR side which saw their six-game winless run come to an end.

Bournemouth currently sit at the summit of the EFL Championship table, after picking up 49 points from 25 games.

Meanwhile, after seeing their last two games called off due to several COVID-19 cases, Peterborough United will take to the pitch for the first time in 16 days on Monday.

Darren Ferguson’s men were denied a second win on the trot in their last outing as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Blackpool.

With 19 points from 23 games, Peterborough United are currently 22nd on the log, two points behind Reading just outside the relegation zone.

Bournemouth vs Peterborough United Head-To-Head

Peterborough United have performed better in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from the last 46 meetings between the sides. Bournemouth have won 14 games in that time, while nine matches have ended in draws.

Bournemouth Form Guide: D-L-L-W-W

Peterborough United Form Guide: L-D-L-W-L

Bournemouth vs Peterborough United Team News

Bournemouth

The Cherries will be without the services of Adam Smith and Will Dennis, who have both been sidelined through injuries. David Brooks is still unavailable.

Injured: Adam Smith, Will Dennis

Suspended: None

Unavailable: David Brooks (Cancer)

Peterborough United

Jack Marriot and Ricky Jade-Jones are both recuperating from injuries and remain unavailable for the visitors.

Injured: Jack Marriot, Ricky Jade-Jones

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Robert Brady, Steve Cook, Gary Cahill, Jack Stacey; Ryan Christie, Jefferson Lerma, Phillip Billing; Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe, Dominic Solanke

Peterborough United Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): David Cornell; Joseph Tomlinson, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson; Jorge Grant, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows; Jack Taylor; Siriki Dembele, Sammie Szmodics

Bournemouth vs Peterborough United Prediction

After a rough spell, Bournemouth have turned a corner in recent weeks and head into the game on a two-game winning streak. Peterborough United have endured a horrid campaign so far and find themselves at the wrong end of the table.

Looking at the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we anticipate Bournemouth will come out with all three points.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Peterborough United

Edited by Peter P