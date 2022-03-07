Bournemouth vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bournemouth and Peterborough United square off at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the spoils were shared in an uneventful goalless draw back in September’s reverse fixture.

Bournemouth failed to protect their one-goal lead as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Preston North End last Saturday.

Prior to that, the Cherries were on a three-game winning streak, scoring seven goals and conceding three in that time.

The defeat saw Bournemouth drop to third place in the EFL Championship standings after claiming 61 points from 32 games.

Peterborough United, meanwhile, were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a humbling 3-0 loss against Huddersfield Town.

They have now lost each of their most recent five games across all competitions, while managing just one draw from their last seven games.

Peterborough United remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings with just 21 points from 34 games, eight points away from Reading in safety.

Bournemouth vs Peterborough United Head-To-Head

Peterborough United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from the last 46 meetings between the sides. Bournemouth have picked up 14 wins in that time, while nine games have ended in draws.

Bournemouth Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Peterborough United Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Bournemouth vs Peterborough United Team News

Bournemouth

Kieffer Moore, Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas and Jaidon Anthony have all been sidelined through injuries. David Brooks remains ruled out after being diagnosed with cancer.

Injured: Kieffer Moore, Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas, Jaidon Anthony

Suspended: Jefferson Lerma

Unavailable: David Brooks

Peterborough United

The visitors will take to the pitch without Joel Randall, Dan Butler and Jack Taylor, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Joel Randall, Dan Butler, Jack Taylor

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Jack Stacey, Nathaniel Phillips, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura; Philip Billing, Lewis Cook, Todd Cantwell; Jamal Lowe, Dominic Solanke, Siriki Dembele

Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-3): David Cornell; Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent; Hayden Coulson, Jorge Grant, Oliver Norburn, Joe Ward; Sammie Szmodics, Kwame Poku, Jack Marriott

Bournemouth vs Peterborough United Prediction

While Peterborough will be looking to snap their dire winless run, they face a Bournemouth side who have enjoyed a fine campaign so far. Looking at the difference in form between the two sides, we are backing the Cherries to come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-0 Peterborough United

