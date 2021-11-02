Bournemouth vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to extend their lead at the top of the EFL Championship table, Bournemouth play host to Preston North End at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors head into the game fresh off the back of picking up their fourth win of the season and will look to keep the ball rolling and move into the top half of the table.

Bournemouth continued their early charge for the Championship title as they claimed a 2-0 win away to Reading last Saturday.

Scott Parker’s men have now won each of their last five games on the bounce, scoring 10 goals and keeping four clean sheets since a goalless draw with Peterborough United on 29 September.

Bournemouth are the only side yet to taste defeat in the division so far and their fine form sees them sit at the top of the standings with a healthy five-point cushion over second-placed Fulham.

Preston North End, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Luton Town.

This followed a fourth-round exit from the EFL Cup where they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of a rampant Liverpool side.

With 18 points from 15 outings, Preston North End are currently 19th on the log, but could rise as high as 13th with a win on Wednesday.

Bournemouth vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

With 14 wins from their last 31 meetings, Bournemouth head into the game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Preston North End have picked up 11 wins, while nine games have ended all square.

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Preston North End Form Guide: D-W-L-L-W

Bournemouth vs Preston North End Team News

Bournemouth

The Cherries will be without the services of Robbie Brady and Adam Smith, who have both been ruled out through injuries. David Brooks continues his long journey to full fitness his Hodgkin Lymphoma diagnosis.

Injured: Robbie Brady, Adam Smith

Unavailable: David Brooks

Suspended: None

Preston North End

Preston North End remain without the services of Ched Evans, Alistair McCann, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown and Matthew Olosunde, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Ched Evans, Alistair McCann, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown, Matthew Olosunde

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Jordan Zemura, Gary Cahill, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey; Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma, Gavin Kilkenny; Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Jaidon Anthony

Preston North End (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer, Greg Cunningham; Josh Earl, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Sepp van den Berg; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Scott Sinclair

Bournemouth vs Preston North End Prediction

While Preston North End will be looking to build on their win last time out, they face the stern test of going up against a rampant Bournemouth side who are yet to taste defeat this season.

We predict Bournemouth will make use of their home advantage and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Preston North End

Edited by Peter P