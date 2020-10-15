Bournemouth vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth have got off to a very good start with new full-time manager Jason Tindall, claiming 10 points in their four games and are yet to lose.

Their classy 3-1 win away to Coventry City ultimately saw them rise to third in the table, a sight that will please Cherries fans as they look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

QPR started the season off with an opening day win but have failed to grab a victory in the league since.

They currently sit on five points following a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in their only October game so far.

The visitors have demonstrated their ability to find the back of the net, scoring in every Championship game so far, but they know they will have to be at their best to pull off a result against a side who were competing in the top-flight less than three months ago.

Bournemouth vs QPR Head-to-Head

These two clubs meet for the first time since 2014 and just their sixth time since 1977.

The two times Bournemouth beat QPR after 2000 both came at home, once in League Two in 2004 and once in the Championship more than six years ago.

Out of the last 12 meetings between the pair (a period that stretches back to 1966) QPR have won on eight occasions, drawing twice.

Saturday's game will be the third time both teams meet in the second-tier of English football.

Since their first game in 1924, Bournemouth have won 27 of the 74 meetings between the two, with QPR triumphing 33 times. There have been just 14 draws between the two.

Bournemouth vs QPR Team News

Lewis King is set to miss out on the matchday squad amid reports linking him to a move to Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, the home side will hope the injury that forced David Brooks to withdraw from the Wales squad this week isn’t too serious. He too is one of a number of Bournemouth players being linked away from the Vitality Stadium.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR currently have a clean bill of health going into this one and no players are suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs QPR Predicted XI

Bournemouth predicted XI (5-3-2): Asmir Begovic, Jack Stacey, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Diego Rico, Adam Smith, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Dan Gosling, Sam Surridge, Dominic Solanke

QPR predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng, Osman Kakay, Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Lee Wallace, Geoff Cameron, Luke Amos, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tom Carroll, Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes

Bournemouth vs QPR Prediction

QPR have the advantage of having a full roster of players available, but that still may not be enough, even if Lyndon Dykes has been in great form of late.

Bournemouth were riding the crest of a wave before the international break, and they will hope this continues despite speculation around the future of their players – something that may hamper them from reaching fifth gear. We expect Bournemouth to win this game by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 QPR