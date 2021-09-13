Bournemouth vs Queens Park Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the EFL Championship season, Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers square off at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

The game has all the makings of a proper contest as both sides are currently level on 12 points in the top echelons of the table.

Bournemouth returned to winning ways last Saturday when they saw off Barnsley in a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Zimbabwean defender Jordan Zemura showed class at the attacking end of the pitch as he scored in either half to inspire the Cherries to all three points.

Prior to that, Scott Parker’s men suffered a humbling 6-0 defeat at the hands of Norwich in the EFL Cup before playing out a goalless draw with Hull City.

With 12 points from six games, Bournemouth are currently fifth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Tuesday’s visitors.

Queens Park Rangers continued their fine start to the new season as they came from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw against Reading.

Prior to that, QPR claimed successive wins over Oxford United and Coventry City, keeping clean sheets and scoring twice in each game.

Mark Warburton’s side are now unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions, claiming nine wins and four draws.

Bournemouth vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head

Queens Park Rangers have been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 34 wins from their previous 76 encounters. Bournemouth have picked up 27 wins, while 15 games have ended in draws.

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Bournemouth vs Queens Park Rangers Team News

Bournemouth

The Cherries will be without the services of Lewis Cook and Junior Stanislas, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Lewis Cook, Junior Stanislas

Suspended: None

Queens Park Rangers

The visitors will take to the pitch without Lee Wallace, Luke Amos and Sam Field, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Lee Wallace, Sam Field, Luke Amos

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-4-2): Orjan Nyland, Jack Stacey, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Leif Davis, David Brooks, Jefferson Lerma, Ben Pearson, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Emiliano Marcondes

Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Jordy de Wijs, Rob Dickie, Moses Oubajo; Sam McCallum, Yoann Barbet, Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball; Elias Chair, Chris Willock; Lyndon Dykes

Bournemouth vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Both sides have enjoyed a superb start to the season and are currently tied on 12 points from six games. We predict a thrilling contest with Bournemouth coming away with the win.

Also Read

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Peter P