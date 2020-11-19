Bournemouth vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

This lunchtime game is set up to be a cracker as fourth takes on first when Bournemouth host Reading.

The visitors have let a large points-lead slip at the summit of the table, going on a terrible run of form and losing all three of their latest games.

As a result, the Cherries are just two points off the table-toppers and know that a win over the Royals will see them leapfrog their opponents.

Bournemouth are also a team in good form, having lost just one of their first 11 league matches this season.

The EFL has agreed to increase the permitted number of substitutes to five for the remainder of the season. #afcb 🍒https://t.co/GOFXa5ZJSm — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 18, 2020

Bournemouth vs Reading Head-to-Head

These two will meet for the first time since 2015 when Bournemouth came away with a 1-0 win in the Championship.

The Cherries have won all four of their previous encounters against Reading and have not lost to them since April 2001.

This will be the fifth time the Royals face Bournemouth in the Championship.

Overall, there has been an astonishing 112 games played between the pair. Bournemouth have won 45 times and Reading 42, meaning there have been 25 draws shared.

Bournemouth vs Reading Team News

David Brooks says he is determined to move on from his injury after netting the winner for Wales in their UEFA Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland at the weekend.

He should make the starting XI on Saturday while Steve Cook sits out his suspension following his red card versus Sheffield Wednesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Steve Cook

Andy Yiadom made his return to action prior to the international break and is set to start again this weekend.

Yakou Miete and Ovie Ejaria are both still doubts after being omitted from the squad that lost 3-0 to Stoke City last time out.

Injured: Felipe Araruna, John Swift, Sam Baldock

Doubtful: Ovie Ejaria, Yakou Miete

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Reading Predicted XI

Bournemouth predicted XI (3-4-3): Asmir Begovic, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith, Jack Stacey, Jefferson Lerma, Dan Gosling, Philip Billing, Danjuma Groeneveld, Dominic Solanke, Josh King

Reading predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Rafael Cabral, Andy Yiadom, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Alfa Semedo, Michael Olise, Lucas Joao, George Puscas

Pauno welcomes the @EFL's amendment to allow 5️⃣ subs 🔁 once again - watch below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Nzjhzjn7uB — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) November 18, 2020

Bournemouth vs Reading Prediction

Reading have struggled with a number of injuries and a marked decline has ensued since those players were ruled out.

This slump could continue and they could lose top spot, especially with Bournemouth ready to take advantage and bounce up into the top two. We expect Bournemouth's virtually fully-fit team to beat Reading in this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Reading