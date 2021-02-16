Bournemouth vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth host Rotherham United at the Vitality Stadium in the Championship on Wednesday night as they look to keep their spot within the top six secure.

After a run of awful results saw head coach Jason Tindall sacked, Bournemouth have turned a corner, at least for the moment. They secured an FA Cup fifth-round win against Burnley.

That cup win was sandwiched between Bournemouth picking up four points in the Championship. That run has ensured a great start to Jonathan Woodgate's spell at the helm of the Cherries.

Bournemouth only managed a goalless draw at the weekend though, as they couldn't breach the Nottingham Forest defense.

They are currently sixth in the Championship and have a six-point cushion within the playoff places. However, with Cardiff City in storming form recently, Bournemouth's margin for error is not great.

Rotherham are just a point above the relegation zone and present a good opportunity for Bournemouth to get back to winning ways. However, in a league as crazy as the Championship, there are no guarantees.

Rotherham lost to Cardiff City last week, but before that, they had two wins on the spin against Preston North End and Derby County.

Bournemouth vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

Bournemouth have won 18 out of 42 previous games against Rotherham, losing only 14 times in comparison.

The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a 2-2 draw.

Bournemouth form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Rotherham United form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Bournemouth vs Rotherham United Team News

Bournemouth

The Cherries are likely to be without captain Steve Cook for this game. Woodgate also has a decision to make in attack, with Shane Long and Sam Surridge fighting for a spot.

Injured: Steve Cook

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rotherham United

Jamie Lindsay, Joe Mattock and Chiedozie Ogbene are all injured, and are unlikely to play any part in this game.

Injured: Jamie Lindsay, Joe Mattock, Chiedozie Ogbene

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Rotherham United Predicted XIs

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic; Adam Smith, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Lloyd Kelly, Diego Rico; Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Jack Wilshere; David Brooks, Shane Long, Arnaut Danjuma

Rotherham United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Viktor Johansson; Wes Harding, Angus MacDonald, Richard Wood, Michael Ihekwe, Ryan Giles; Lewis Wing, Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Matt Crooks; Michael Smith

Bournemouth vs Rotherham United Prediction

Bournemouth have played much better under Woodgate, and are favorites heading into this game.

Even though Rotherham can be a challenging team to face, we are predicting a victory for Bournemouth in this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Rotherham United