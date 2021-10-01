Bournemouth vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bournemouth and Sheffield United square off at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Having failed to pick up a win in the last six meetings between the sides, Bournemouth will be looking to get one over their visitors and return to winning ways.

Bournemouth were denied a fourth consecutive win last Wednesday as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw away to Peterborough United.

The result saw Scott Parker’s men lose top spot in the EFL Championship to high-flying West Bromwich Albion, who claimed an emphatic 4-0 win over Cardiff City.

However, Bournemouth head into Saturday’s game unbeaten in their last six games and are one of two sides yet to lose a league game this season.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United failed to make it two wins from two games last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough.

This followed a 1-0 victory over 10-man Derby County when they faced off at Bramall Lane Stadium.

With 12 points from 10 games, Sheffield United are currently 13th on the log and could rise as high as ninth with a win.

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Sheffield United have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from their previous 17 encounters. Bournemouth have managed just one win, while five games have ended in draws.

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Sheffield United Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Team News

Bournemouth

The Cherries remain without midfielder Lewis Cook and Junior Stanilas, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Lewis Cook, Junior Stanilas

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

The Blades will have to cope without Oliver Burke, Lys Mousset, Sander Berge and Luke Freeman, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Oliver Burke, Lys Mousset, Sander Berge and Luke Freeman

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-4-2): Orjan Nyland, Jack Stacey, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Leif Davis, David Brooks, Jefferson Lerma, Ben Pearson, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Emiliano Marcondes

Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Olsen; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben Davies, John Egan, George Baldock; John Fleck, Oliver Norwood; Ben Osborn, Iliman Ndiaye, Morgan Gibbs-White; Billy Sharp

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Prediction

Bournemouth will be seeking to return to winning ways following their disappointing performance against Peterborough United last time out. However, they face a stern test of facing a Sheffield United side who they have failed to defeat in their last six meetings.

We predict the hosts will make use of their home advantage to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Sheffield United

Edited by Peter P