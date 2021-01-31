Bournemouth vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Having lost their last three Championship games, Bournemouth will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they host Sheffield Wednesday at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Their latest loss came on Friday night at the Madejski Stadium, when they lost 3-1 to Reading. The Cherries conceded three goals in the first half of that game. That rendered Junior Stanislas' 85th-minute goal a mere consolation.

Bournemouth are still sixth in the Championship, though, and in the playoff positions. However, Jason Tindall knows his side needs to improve to start picking up results again, with several teams breathing down their necks at the moment.

"We can talk all we want, but the only thing that matters is that we do our talking on the pitch."@jackstacey_ gives a frank assessment after last night.#afcb 🍒 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 30, 2021

An ideal opportunity to start the turnaround comes at home on Tuesday. Sheffield Wednesday are currently 23rd in the Championship, with only Wycombe Wanderers lower than them in the standings.

However, Wednesday have won three of their last four matches in the Championship, and will be looking to take a big scalp on Tuesday.

In their last match, Wednesday beat Preston North End 1-0, with Liam Palmer scoring the only goal of the game.

🧱 Rock solid performance at the back from these boys!#SHWPNE pic.twitter.com/FQkRYnqiOf — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) January 30, 2021

Bournemouth vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

The historical head-to-head between these two sides is as level as it can be. In 21 previous matches, there have been seven wins for either side, in addition to seven draws.

In the reverse fixture, Sheffield United beat Bournemouth 1-0 thanks to a Barry Bannan penalty. In that game, both sides were reduced to 10 men.

Bournemouth form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Sheffield Wednesday form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Bournemouth vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Bournemouth

Bournemouth don't have any known injuries at the moment. However, they could hand Jack Wilshere a start in this game to provide some spark in midfield.

Wilshere scored in the last game he started, which was in the FA Cup last week against Crawley.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday also have a clean bill of health heading into this game, with no injuries reported. Manager Neil Thompson will have a full squad to choose from.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (3-4-3): Asmir Begovic; Steve Cook, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Lloyd Kelly; Jack Stacey, Jack Wilshere, Lewis Cook, Adam Smith; David Brooks, Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Keiren Westwood; Tom Lees, Sam Hutchinson, Osaze Urhoghide; Liam Palmer, Barry Bannan, Matt Penney; Adam Reach; Elias Kachunga, Calum Paterson

Bournemouth vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Bournemouth are in free-fall at the moment, and have not looked capable of getting a result in any of the recent games that they have lost.

However, thanks to the quality they have in their ranks, we are predicting that they will get a point from this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday