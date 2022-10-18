Bournemouth vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October, 2022

Bournemouth host Southampton at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday, with both sides having had contrasting starts to the season.

Bournemouth are currently 10th in the league, three points off the top five. Gary O'Neil's side have been in good form of late and are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Southampton this week.

Southampton, on the other hand, are currently 18th in the table, three points off the bottom of the table. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have been in poor form of late and are winless in their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Both sides are looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Bournemouth vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Bournemouth winning only one.

Southampton came away as 3-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in March 2021. Goals from Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond were enough to secure the win on the night.

Bournemouth have the third worst defense in the league, having conceded 22 goals from their 10 games so far this season.

Southampton are tied for the fifth worst attack in the league, having only scored nine goals from their 10 games so far this season.

Bournemouth vs Southampton Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Wednesday.

Ben Pearson is a doubt for Bournemouth, while David Brooks and Lloyd Kelly are both out for the game. Meanwhile, Southampton will be without Tino Livramento, Romeo Lavia and Arnel Bella-Kotchap due to injury.

Bournemouth should have enough going forward to get past a poor Southampton side. We predict a tight game, with Bournemouth coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-0 Southampton

Bournemouth vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bournemouth Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Southampton have one of the worst attacks in the league this season)

Tip 3 - Philip Billing to score/assist (The midfielder has three goals and one assist in his last five games)

