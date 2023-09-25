Bournemouth and Stoke City square off at the Vitality Stadium in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday (September 27).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the weekend. Bournemouth went ahead through Dominik Solanke's 25th-minute strike, but Kaoru Mitoma stepped off the bench to score a second half-brace for the Sea Gulls.

Stoke, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Hull City in the Championship. Aaron Connolly, Adama Traore and Regan Slater scored to help the Tigers leave with all three points.

The Potters booked their spot in the third round of the EFL Cup with a 6-1 home win over Rotherham United in the second round. Bournemouth, meanwhile, qualified with a 3-2 comeback win at Swansea City.

Bournemouth vs Stoke City Head-to-head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 32 times, with Stoke leading 14-11.

Their most recent meeting in February 2022 saw Bournemouth claim a 2-1 comeback home win in the Chamionship en route promotion to the Premier League.

Bournemouth have managed just win in seven games this season, with that win coming in the EFL Cup.

Stoke are winless in four away games this season, losing thrice.

Bournemouth have won six and drawn one of their last eight games with Stoke.

Bournemouth's last three games have been level at half-time.

Bournemouth vs Stoke City rediction

Bournemouth have had a disastrous start to their Premier League campaign and are in danger of getting relegated. However, the Cherries have a chance to claim a much-needed win in the League Cup.

The Cherries have a good recent record against Stoke, winning four of their last five meetings. Stoke, for their part, have been poor in recent league games, particularly on their travels.

Considering the same, expect Bournemouth to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke

Bournemouth vs Stoke City Betting Tis

Tip 1 - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half