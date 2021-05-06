Bournemouth vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth and Stoke City will both be aiming to end their EFL Championship campaigns with a win when they lock horns at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Cherries have lost each of their last two games, while the visitors are on the back of a poor six-game winless run.

Bournemouth saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end when they lost to Brentford two Saturdays ago.

The result was quickly followed by another defeat as they suffered a shock 1-0 loss to rock-bottom Wycombe Wanderers last time out.

In an injury-plagued contest, Uche Ikpeazu’s fourth-minute strike was all that separated the sides at the Adams Park Stadium.

While Bournemouth have been guaranteed a place in the playoffs, the result saw them drop to fifth place. They are now three points behind Swansea City and level on points with sixth-placed Barnsley.

Stoke City, on the other hand, failed to end their winless run last week as they were beaten 2-0 by Queens Park Rangers.

They have now failed to pick up a win in six games, dating back to a 2-0 win over Bristol City at the start of April.

This poor run has seen the Potters drop to 14th in the table, one place above their 15th-placed finish last season.

Bournemouth vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

With 13 wins in their 29 meetings with Bournemouth, Stoke City have had the upper hand in this fixture. Bournemouth have claimed nine wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

However, Bournemouth are on a three-game winning streak against the visitors and are unbeaten in each of their last five meetings.

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

Stoke City Form Guide: L-D-L-D-L

Bournemouth vs Stoke City Team News

Bournemouth

Full-back Lloyd Kelly picked up an ankle injury in the game against Millwall two weeks ago and is in recovery. Meanwhile, Lewis Cook remains ruled out with a lengthy ACL injury.

Injured: Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Cook

Suspended: None

Stoke City

The visitors have a relatively long injury list. James Chester (Calf), Joe Allen (hamstring), Nathan Collins (foot), Morgan Fox (hamstring) and Tyrese Campbell (knee) are all sidelined with injuries.

Injured: James Chester, Joe Allen, Nathan Collins, Morgan Fox, Tyrese Campbell

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asmir Begovic; Diego Rico, Steve Kelly, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Smith; Ben Pearson, Jefferson Lerma; Arnaut Danjuma, Philip Billing, David Brooks; Dominic Solanke

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Adam Davies; Rhys-Norrington Davies, Harry Souttar, Danny Bath, Tom Smith; Josh Tymon, John Obi Mikel, Sam Clucas; Nick Powell; Christian Norton, Steven Fletcher

Bournemouth vs Stoke City Prediction

Bournemouth versus Stoke City has always been a nail-biting contest, and we can expect another cracker on Saturday.

Stoke City have struggled for results in recent months and we predict the hosts will capitalize on their poor run to claim the win.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Stoke City