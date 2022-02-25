Bournemouth vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bournemouth will take to the pitch for the first time in two weeks on Saturday when they play host to Stoke City at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries will be looking to complete a league double over the visitors after grinding out a 1-0 win in October’s reverse fixture.

Bournemouth will take to the pitch for the first time in two weeks after seeing their games against Nottingham Forest and Swansea City postponed due to harsh weather conditions.

Scott Parker’s side were last in action on February 13 when they picked up a 2-1 comeback victory over Blackpool.

Bournemouth, who have won three of their last four games, are second in the EFL Championship standings with 58 points from 30 games.

Stoke City, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Luton Town when the sides met at the bet365 Stadium.

Prior to that, they were unbeaten in each of their last five games in all competitions, claiming two wins and three draws.

With 44 points from 32 games, Stoke City are currently 14th in the league standings, albeit with two games in hand.

Bournemouth vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

Stoke City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 14 wins from the last 31 meetings between the sides.

Bournemouth have picked up 10 wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Bournemouth Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Stoke City Form Guide: W-W-D-D-L

Bournemouth vs Stoke City Team News

Bournemouth

Gary Cahill, Kieffer Moore, Ryan Christie, Robert Brady, Ethan Laird, Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith have all been sidelined through injuries. Jefferson Lerma will miss the game through suspension, while David Brooks remains out of contention after being diagnosed with cancer.

Injured: Gary Cahill, Kieffer Moore, Ryan Christie, Robert Brady, Ethan Laird, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith

Suspended: Jefferson Lerma

Unavailable: David Brooks

Stoke City

Mario Vrancic, Harry Souttar and Abdallah Sima are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Mario Vrancic, Harry Souttar and Abdallah Sima

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Jordan Zemura, Nathaniel Philipps, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey; Todd Cantwell, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing; Jaidon Anthony, Siriki Dembélé, Dominic Solanke

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josef Bursik; Tommy Smith, Phil Jagielka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Josh Tymon; Lewis Baker, Joe Allen, Sam Clucas; Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown, Jaden Philogene-Bidace

Bournemouth vs Stoke City Prediction

While Bournemouth might be rusty, having missed their last two games, they will fancy their chances against a Stoke City side who have suffered a slump in form in recent weeks. Bournemouth have been impressive in recent meetings between the sides, claiming five wins and one draw from their previous seven encounters.

With that said, we are tipping the Cherries to extend this fine run and come away with all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Stoke City

