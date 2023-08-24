Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Cherries slumped to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in their previous game and will need to improve this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been playing well in recent months. The North London outfit eased past Manchester United by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have an impressive record against Bournemouth and have won eight out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's three victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams produced a 3-2 victory away from home for Bournemouth - the Cherries have never won consecutive league games against Tottenham Hotspur in their history.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost only one of their last six matches against Bournemouth in the Premier League and won this fixture by a 3-2 margin last season.

Three of the last five matches between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur have been won by goals scored in the 90th minute - both their Premier League games last season ended in this manner.

Tottenham Hotspur have won only one of their last nine matches away from home in the Premier League and have conceded at least one goal in each of these games.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have shown signs of improvement under Ange Postecoglou but have work to do before this match. The likes of James Maddison and Son Heung-Min have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Bournemouth can pack a punch on their day but are up against a formidable opponent this week. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Richarlison to score - Yes