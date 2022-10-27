Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

Both Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to return to winning ways as they lock horns at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth fell 2-0 to West Ham on Monday night courtesy of goals from Kurt Zouma and Said Benrahma. It was no less than what the Hammers deserved as Bournemouth turned in a rather tame performance devoid of much merit. David Moyes' men took 20 shots at the Bournemouth goal, while the Cherries mustered five in total.

The Cherries' manager, Gary O'Neil, was miffed with the standard of refereeing in the game and he may have a had a point. VAR was called into action over a Thilo Kehrer handball in the lead-up to Zouma's goal. The second goal came from the spot after it was decided by VAR that Jordan Zemura had handled the ball.

It was the second loss on the bounce for Gary O'Neil's men. They are now winless in their last three outings. Bournemouth are currently 14th in the Premier League table after picking up 13 points from 12 outings so far.

Meanwhile, their Saturday opponents Tottenham Hotspur are in a slump themselves. Like the Cherries, Spurs are winless in their last three matches in all competitions. They have lost their last two Premier League games, against Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Antonio Conte's men were held to a 1-1 draw by Sporting Lisbon in midweek. Spurs should have won the game but yet another controversial VAR decision led to Harry Kane's late winner being chalked off.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



Lucas reflects on tonight's game 🎙 “The decision is done, we cannot complain”Lucas reflects on tonight's game 🎙 “The decision is done, we cannot complain”Lucas reflects on tonight's game ⤵️ https://t.co/69Uo9HhVof

A loss on Saturday could see Tottenham fall a place or two in the rankings. As such, the clash with Bournemouth is a good opportunity for them to conjure up a response.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have won seven of their last 10 Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur.

Bournemouth have failed to score in seven league matches so far this season, the joint-most of any side in the league (with Wolves being the other team).

Spurs have lost three of their last five Premier League matches. That's as many losses they've conceded in their previous 23 games combined.

If Tottenham lose on Sunday, it will mark the second time they've lost three games on the trot under Antonio Conte.

Bournemouth have failed to score in four home games in the Premier League so far this season, the most of any side in the competition.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Spurs have a good recent record against Bournemouth. But both teams have struggled of late and this could be a cagey contest with neither side going home with all three points.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes