Bournemouth vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side in an important clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Preview

Bournemouth finished in 15th place in the Premier League standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The home side eased past Lorient by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

West Ham United, on the other hand, secured a 14th-place finish in the league table last season and have flattered to deceive this year. The Hammers slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have an impressive record against Bournemouth and have won eight out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's four victories.

After a run of only two defeats in their first nine matches against West Ham United, Bournemouth have lost each of their last three such games and have failed to find the back of the net in two of these matches.

Under David Moyes' tutelage, West Ham United are unbeaten in their four matches against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

West Ham United have found the back of the net in both halves of each of their last four matches against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Bournemouth have begun their league campaign with a home match in each of their last six seasons and won their first game last year against Aston Villa by a 2-0 margin.

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have an impressive squad at their disposal but have not justified their potential in recent months. The likes of Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio stepped up in pre-season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Bournemouth can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency in the Premier League. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham United

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Bournemouth to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes