Bournemouth vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd April 2023

Bournemouth are set to play West Ham United at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Bournemouth come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the league. Goals from Uruguayan left-back Matias Vina, star striker Dominic Solanke and Burkina Faso international Dango Ouattara secured the win for Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth. South Korean attacker Son Heung-min and Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma scored the goals for Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham United, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in their most recent league game. Goals from Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus and Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard for Arsenal was cancelled out by goals from Algerian attacker Said Benrahma and forward Jarrod Bowen for West Ham United.

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is even. Bournemouth have won five games, lost five and drawn three.

Striker Dominic Solanke has 11 goal contributions in 25 league starts for Bournemouth this season.

Danish midfielder Philip Billing has eight goal contributions in 28 league starts for Bournemouth this season.

Algerian winger Said Benrahma has eight goal contributions in 18 league starts for West Ham United so far.

Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca has three goals in 11 league starts for West Ham United this season.

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Prediction

Bournemouth are currently 14th in the league, six points behind 18th-placed Nottingham Forest. They have three of their last five league games, and manager Gary O'Neil is rightly getting recognised for the job he has done at the helm. Despite limited investment and a troubled start to the league campaign, Bournemouth have defied expectations and look likely to play Premier League football next season.

The arrival of players like Dango Ouattara and Matias Vina in January has certainly helped, and while Bournemouth still need investment in the squad, O'Neil has proven his credentials as a capable manager.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are 15th in the league. Their stunning performances in Europe have somewhat offset the disappointment of their league campaign; perhaps the only reason why David Moyes is still at the job is because of that.

They are two points behind Bournemouth with a game in hand, and while the Hammers have done well not to get involved in a relegation battle, they have come worryingly close.

West Ham United to grab the win here.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-2 West Ham United

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- West Ham United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: West Ham United to keep a clean sheet- yes

