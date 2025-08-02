Bournemouth vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2025

The Premier League Summer Series is back in action with another set of matches this week as West Ham United lock horns with Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side in an important encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United finished in 14th place in the Premier League standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The Hammers edged Everton to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, secured a ninth-place finish in the league table last season and have shown marked improvement under Andoni Iraola in recent months. The Cherries suffered a 4-1 defeat against Manchester United this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good historical record against Bournemouth and have won nine out of the 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's four victories.

Bournemouth had won two matches in a row in all competitions and had scored five goals in these games before they suffered a damaging 4-1 defeat against Manchester United in their previous game in the Premier League Summer Series.

West Ham United are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Bournemouth in all competitions but have played out draws in four of their last five such games.

West Ham United have won three out of their last four matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against Manchester United in the Premier League Summer Series last month.

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Prediction

Bournemouth have grown in stature under Andoni Iraola but have several issues to address ahead of the start of the new season. Dango Ouattara has shown flashes of his brilliance in recent weeks and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

West Ham United have also blown hot and cold in the Premier League Summer Series and will look to stamp their authority this weekend. Bournemouth are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 West Ham United

Bournemouth vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bournemouth to score first - Yes

