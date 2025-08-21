Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Bournemouth will invite Wolverhampton Wanderers to Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Both teams suffered a defeat in their campaign openers and will look to bounce back here.

Ad

The hosts met defending champions Liverpool in their campaign opener and suffered a 4-2 away loss. A second-half brace from Antoine Semenyo had helped them come back from two goals down, but the Reds scored two late goals to restore their lead and get their title defense underway with a win.

Wolves got their campaign underway with a 4-0 home loss against Manchester City last week. They conceded two goals apiece in either half. They are winless in their last five league games, suffering two losses against Manchester City in that period.

Ad

Trending

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 22 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 10-8 lead in wins and four games ending in draws.

Notably, both teams had registered away wins in their Premier League meetings last season.

They later met in the FA Cup fifth round, and the Cherries registered a 5-4 win on penalties.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have the upper hand in the Premier League meetings in this fixture, winning five of the 10 games.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last four Premier League games, suffering three defeats.

The visitors, meanwhile, have seen conclusive results in their last nine Premier League away games, suffering five losses.

The Wolves have kept clean sheets in two of their last three away league meetings against the Cherries.

Ad

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

The Cherries scored two goals in their campaign opener and will look to continue that form in their first home game of the season. They have suffered just one loss in their last four Premier League home games. Notably, they are winless in their five home games in the league against Wolves, suffering three defeats.

Lewis Cook remains sidelined with an injury picked up in the preseason, while Enes Unal is also a confirmed absentee. Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert are not yet fit for matchday action.

Ad

The Wolves suffered a big defeat in their campaign opener, extending their winless streak in the league to five games. They have conceded five goals apiece in their last two away games while scoring just twice. They have lost four of their last six meetings against the hosts.

Fabio Silva is on his way out of the club and is unlikely to feature here. Leon Chiwome misses this match due to an injury.

Ad

Considering the injury concerns for Bournemouth and the visitors' poor recent record in the Premier League, the two teams will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More