Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2022

Bournemouth will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Vitality Stadium in a bottom-of-the-table Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

The home team recorded a win in their first game back into the top flight but have since lost three games in a row. Liverpool inflicted a heavy 9-0 loss on them on Saturday, contributing largely towards Bournemouth having the worst defensive record in the league with 16 goals conceded in four games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have endured a winless start to their league campaign. Alongside Leicester City and Everton, they remain the only team in the Premier League without a win after four games.

They came close to securing their first win of the season last time around against Newcastle United. Ruben Neves scored a goal in the 38th minute, but Newcastle equalized through Allan Saint-Maximin's spectacular 90th-minute strike.

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 15 times across all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1948. The head-to-head record is even at the moment with six wins for either side and three games ending in draws.

None of the home team's six wins against the visitors have come in the Premier League and they are winless in their last four meetings against the Wolves.

The hosts have failed to score in their last three Premier League games and only 16th-placed West Ham United have a poorer goalscoring record than them this season, with just one goal to their name.

Wolves have failed to win their last 11 matches in the Premier League and they have also scored just two goals in their four league games thus far.

Interestingly, Wolves have conceded just four goals in the league thus far, which is the joint third-best defensive record in the league.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Wolves' last three games and over 2.5 goals scored in Bournemouth's last three games, so it will be interesting to see how this game pans out.

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

The Cherries have a lengthy injury list which has contributed to their poor recent form. One piece of good news is that captain Lloyd Kelly will likely be back in the lineup after missing the game against Liverpool.

The two sides have never played out a goalless draw and despite their poor goalscoring form, we expect at least one goal to be scored here. As there's not much separating them at the moment, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Wolves to score first - Yes

