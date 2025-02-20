Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Bournemouth will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign. The home side have been one of the surprise teams in the English top flight this season and now sit fifth in the table with 43 points from 25 matches as they continue their push for a maiden European campaign.

They picked up a largely comfortable 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Southampton in their last match, with Dango Ouattara and Ryan Christie handing the Cherries a two-goal lead heading into the break before Marcus Tavernier came off the bench to seal the points with his first away strike since last April.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile, have endured a difficult season but continue their push for survival. They locked horns with league leaders Liverpool last weekend and were expected to be comfortably beaten but lost just 2-1 after being the much better side in the second half in which the Reds failed to register a single shot attempt.

The visitors, who sit 17th in the table, are just two points above the drop zone but will be looking to take inspiration from their positive display at Anfield last time out when they head to southwestern England on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just 20 competitive meetings between Bournemouth and Wolves since the 1940s. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won two fewer, with their other four contests ending level.

The Cherries have won three of their last four games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last five.

Wolves have conceded 54 goals in the Premier League this season. Only Leicester City (55) and Southampton (57) have shipped more.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have the joint-third best defensive record in the English top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 29.

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Andoni Iraola's men are on a run of consecutive wins and have lost just one of their last 15 matches across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last seven games at the Vitality Stadium and will head into the weekend clash as favorites.

Wolves have lost all but one of their last six league outings and have work to do this weekend. They have one of the worst away records in the competition this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bournemouth to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the Old Gold's last four away league matches)

