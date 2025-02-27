Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Bournemouth welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Vitality Stadium in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday. The hosts beat Everton 2-0 in the previous round, while Wolves overcame Blackburn Rovers by the same margin. Wolves won their Premier League meeting 1-0 away last week.

The Cherries have lost their last two Premier League games and fell to a 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday. Justin Kluivert equalised in the 61st minute before substitute Danny Welbeck restored Brighton's lead 14 minutes later.

Wolves lost 2-1 at home to Fulham in their previous league outing on Tuesday. Joao Gomes, assisted by Nélson Semedo, leveled the scores in the 18th minute before Rodrigo Muniz scored the decisive goal in the 47th minute.

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

They have met 21 times across competitions, with Bournemouth leading 9-8.

The last five meetings have seen the Cherries winning thrice, all away.

Five of their last seven meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Bournemouth have lost their last two home games without scoring.

Wolves have three wins and as many losses in six away games in 2025.

They have met twice in the FA Cup, with both teams winning away.

Wolves have kept clean sheets in three of their last five games in the fixture.

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Bournemouth have lost three of their last five games, and two of those wins have come away. They are winless in five home games in the fixture, losing thrice.

Illia Zabarnyi will serve a suspension, while Marcos Senesi, Julian Araujo and Adam Smith will miss out due to injuries. Ryan Christie was subbed off with a groin injury against Brighton and is likely to be rested.

Wolverhampton, meanwhile, have four wins in 10 games in 2025, losing six. They have won two of their last three away games, including a 1-0 away triumph over the Cherries last week.

Emmanuel Agbadou, Rodrigo Gomes, Hwang Hee-chan and Goncalo Guedes were absent in the loss to Fulham and will miss this game, too. Sam Johnstone is expected to start between the sticks.

While both teams have struggled for form, the Cherries have the home advantage and should able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

