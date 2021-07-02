BRA vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Copa America Match - July 2nd, 2021

The Copa America 2021 is back in action with its first set of knock-out games this weekend as Brazil take on Chile at the Olympic Stadium on Friday. Brazil have excellent players in their ranks and are the favourites to win this match.

Chile have shown glimpses of their potential in Copa America 2021 but will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. La Roja can pack a punch on their day and managed impressive results against Argentina and Uruguay last week.

Brazil, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw by Ecuador in their previous game and will revert to their best team against Chile. The Selecao are one of the favourites in Copa America 2021 and will be intent on defending their crown this month.

With 2️⃣ goals and 2️⃣ assists, @neymarjr ensured 🇧🇷 Brazil’s place in the @CopaAmerica quarterfinals after finishing top of Group B.



As he trains with his teammates ahead of tonight’s clash against 🇨🇱 Chile, can Brazil count on their star forward to bring them to the semifinals? pic.twitter.com/D7R1l0edZn — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) July 2, 2021

Squads to choose from

Brazil (BRA)

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton; Emerson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Felipe; Casemiro, Douglas Luiz, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Everton, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior

Chile (CHI)

Gabriel Arias, Claudio Bravo, Gabriel Castellon; Yonathan Anda, Jean Beausejour, Eugenio Mena, Mauricio Isla, Guillermo Maripan, Francisco Sierralta, Gary Medel, Enzo Roco, Sebastian Vegas; Toms Alarcon, Claudio Baeza, Pablo Galdames, Juan Leiva, Clemente Montes, Carlos Palacios, Charles Aranguiz, Cesar Pinares, Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal; Ben Brereton, Bryan Carrasco, Luis Jimenez, Jean Meneses, Felipe Mora, Fabian Orellana

Predicted Playing XIs

Brazil (BRA)

Alisson Becker; Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fabinho, Fred; Richarlison, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus

Chile (CHI)

Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena; Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz; Ben Brereton, Jean Meneses, Eduardo Vargas

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Match Details

Match: Brazil (BRA) vs Chile (CHI), Copa America 2021 Quarterfinal match

Date: 3rd July 2021 at 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg

Having played 20(!!!) matches to eliminate two teams, the farcical Copa America group stage is now over and the real business starts tomorrow. Four very tasty fixtures to come:



Peru vs Paraguay

Brazil vs Chile

Uruguay vs Colombia

Argentina vs Ecuador — Rupert Fryer (@Rupert_Fryer) July 1, 2021

Brazil (BRA) vs Chile (CHI) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Brazil (BRA) vs Chile (CHI) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Neymar and Richarlison have been Brazil's two most dangerous players over the past year and are must-haves in this team. Neymar, in particular, is his team's talisman and will have to play a key role in this match.

Chile have their own lethal duo in Ben Brereton and Eduardo Vargas and both players will have to take the chances that come their way this weekend. Arturo Vidal will likely have his work cut out for him against Brazil's midfield but is perfectly capable of holding his own on Friday.

Casemiro is one of Brazil's most important players and his late runs often wreak havoc in the penalty area. Marquinhos and Eder Militao have been impressive for Brazil but will have to be wary of Chile's counter-attacks in this game.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 gives Chile more of a chance against the reigning champions.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Alisson Becker; Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Alex Sandro, Mauricio Isla; Casemiro (VC), Arturo Vidal, Richarlison; Ben Brereton, Eduardo Vargas, Neymar (C)

Captain: Neymar (BRA), Vice-Captain: Casemiro (BRA)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Claudio Bravo; Marquinhos, Gary Medel, Alex Sandro, Mauricio Isla; Casemiro, Arturo Vidal, Richarlison; Ben Brereton, Eduardo Vargas (VC), Neymar (C)

Captain: Neymar (BRA), Vice-Captain: Eduardo Vargas (CHI)

Also Read: Euro 2020: Paul Merson’s predictions for the quarterfinal fixtures

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi