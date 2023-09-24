Bradford vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th September 2023

Bradford host Middlesbrough at the Northern Commercials Stadium on Tuesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

After a run of three consecutive draws in Football League Two, Bradford City returned to winning ways on Thursday with a 4-1 demolition of Newport County.

Andy Cook scored a hat-trick while Rayhaan Tulloch was also on target as the Paraders comfortably dismantled their hapless hosts in a five-goal thrashing.

With 13 points from nine games, Bradford are down in 11th position in the Football League Two, but nonetheless, peaked at the right time. Their last win will give them the confidence to face Middlesbrough in is cup encounter.

However, Boro are also coming off the back of a victory, beating Southampton 2-1 in the EFL Championship on Saturday. Adam Armstrong's 17th-minute goal had the Saints 1-0 up, but Riley McGree equalized just moments before halftime.

In the second half, Jonny Howson turned the match around from the penalty spot to give Middlesbrough their first win of the campaign after eight games. Yet, with only five points in the bag, the North Yorkshire outfit are in 22nd position in the Championship table, with only Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday faring worse at the moment.

Bradford vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven previous clashes between the sides, with Middlesbrough winning twice and losing once.

Bradford's only win over Middlesbrough came in the 1999-2000 season: a 1-0 win on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

Bradford and Middlesbrough meet for the first time since May 2001, when they played out a 1-1 draw on matchday 37 of the Premier League.

Middlesbrough haven't kept a single clean sheet in any of their 10 official games this season

Bradford City are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions.

Middlesbrough are looking to reach the fourth round of the cup for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Bradford vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Bradford will be confident of their chances after their recent win, but Middlesbrough are still the favorites to secure progress to the next round. Boro's fragile defense could be an issue, but the visitors should eventually get the win.

Prediction: Bradford 1-2 Middlesbrough

Bradford vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes