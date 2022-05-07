Braga vs Arouca prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Braga welcome Arouca to the Estádio Municipal de Braga in Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Sunday.

The hosts are in an interesting place in the league standings. They are placed fourth with 62 points and the outcome of the two remaining games will have no impact on their place in the standings.

They might take this as an opportunity to give some of their youth setup players a chance. They have recorded back-to-back 1-0 wins in the league, beating Porto two weeks ago and B-SAD last week.

The last two games of the season hold huge importance for the visiting side though. They are just three points above the relegation play-off spot and need to avoid dropping points.

Braga vs Arouca Head-to-Head

The two northern Portuguese rivals have met just 12 times across all competitions since 2011. The hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture with seven wins while the visiting side have just one win to their name. The remaining four games have ended in draws.

The reverse fixture at the Estádio Municipal de Arouca ended in a comprehensive 6-0 win for Braga in December.

Braga form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Arouca form guide (Primeira Liga): W-L-D-L-W

Braga vs Arouca Team News

Braga

Roger Fernandes and Nuno Sequeira continue to be the two injuries for the hosts. Iuri Medeiros became the latest addition to the infirmary with a sprained ankle last week.

SC Braga @SCBragaOficial quem vai estar presente na última batalha da época em nossa casa.



FC Arouca



#VenhamElesQuemVier Fazquem vai estar presente na última batalha da época em nossa casa.FC Arouca Faz 😁👍 quem vai estar presente na última batalha da época em nossa casa.🔜 FC Arouca#VenhamElesQuemVier https://t.co/yhsowta1NK

Injured: Roger Fernandes, Nuno Sequeira, Iuri Medeiros.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Arouca

Fernando Castro, Sema Velázquez, Eboué Kouassi, Mateus Quaresma and Pedro Moreira are sidelined with injuries for this game. Nino Galovic's involvement here remains doubtful while Tiago Esgaio is ineligible to face his parent club.

Injuries: Fernando Castro, Sema Velázquez, Eboué Kouassi, Mateus Quaresma, Pedro Moreira

Doubtful: Nino Galovic

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Tiago Esgaio.

Braga vs Arouca Predicted XIs

Braga (3-4-2-1): Matheus Lima (GK); Bruno Rodrigues, Vítor Tormena, David Carmo; Yan Couto, Ali Elmusrati, Ricardo Horta, Lucas Mineiro; Rodrigo Gomes, Abel Ruiz; Andre Horta.

Arouca (4-3-3): Victor Braga (GK); Abdoulaye Bah, Joao Basso, Thales, Pité; Leandro Silva, Alan Ruiz, David Simao; Antony Santos, Andre Silva, Andre Bukia

Braga vs Arouca Prediction

Braga have been in solid form in recent games and are the favorites to pick up a win in this match. They have never faced defeat at home to Arouca and given the current form of the two sides, another easy win seems to be on the cards for the home team.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Arouca

