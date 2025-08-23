Braga vs AVS Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025 

Braga and AVS will trade tackles in a Portuguese Primeira Liga matchday three clash on Sunday (August 24th). The game will be played at Estadio Municipal de Braga.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 away thrashing of Lincoln Red Imps in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday. They were two goals up at the break thanks to goals from Victor Gomez and Rodrigo Zalazar. The latter completed his brace with 10 minutes left in regulation time, while Pau Victor wrapped up the scoring in injury time.

Ad

Trending

The Archbishops will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 3-0 away win over Alverca.

AVS, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Casa Pia. They fluffed their lines to take the lead when Rafael Barbosa missed a 14th-minute penalty. Korede Osundina put the visitors ahead in the 31st minute while Duplee Tchamba made sure of the result in the 57th minute.

Ad

The loss left the Vila des Aves outfit at the foot of the standings on zero points. Braga are second with maximum points garnered from two games.

Braga vs AVS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga won both games between the two sides last season

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Braga claimed a 4-1 home win.

Braga have made a six-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions (four wins).

AVS have conceded at least two goals in their last five league games, stretching back to last season.

Braga have kept a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Ad

Braga vs AVS Prediction

Braga have made an impressive start to the season and have won their last four games on the bounce. They scored at least twice in each victory without conceding any. They are the favorites in this game ahead of welcoming Lincoln Red Imps for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League tie.

AVS, for their part, are already early contenders for relegation. They narrowly preserved their top flight status last season and another season of struggles could be on the cards.

Ad

We expect the home side to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Braga 2-0 AVS

Braga vs AVS Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More