Braga vs AVS Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025 

Braga and AVS will trade tackles in a Portuguese Primeira Liga matchday three clash on Sunday (August 24th). The game will be played at Estadio Municipal de Braga.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 away thrashing of Lincoln Red Imps in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday. They were two goals up at the break thanks to goals from Victor Gomez and Rodrigo Zalazar. The latter completed his brace with 10 minutes left in regulation time, while Pau Victor wrapped up the scoring in injury time.
The Archbishops will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 3-0 away win over Alverca.
AVS, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Casa Pia. They fluffed their lines to take the lead when Rafael Barbosa missed a 14th-minute penalty. Korede Osundina put the visitors ahead in the 31st minute while Duplee Tchamba made sure of the result in the 57th minute.
The loss left the Vila des Aves outfit at the foot of the standings on zero points. Braga are second with maximum points garnered from two games.
Braga vs AVS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Braga won both games between the two sides last season
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Braga claimed a 4-1 home win.
- Braga have made a six-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions (four wins).
- AVS have conceded at least two goals in their last five league games, stretching back to last season.
- Braga have kept a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.
Braga vs AVS Prediction
Braga have made an impressive start to the season and have won their last four games on the bounce. They scored at least twice in each victory without conceding any. They are the favorites in this game ahead of welcoming Lincoln Red Imps for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League tie.
AVS, for their part, are already early contenders for relegation. They narrowly preserved their top flight status last season and another season of struggles could be on the cards.
We expect the home side to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Braga 2-0 AVS
Braga vs AVS Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Braga to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals