Braga vs Backa Topola Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8th 2023

Braga will welcome Backa Topola to the Estádio Municipal de Braga in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday.

The hosts are back in the Champions League qualifiers for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign when they qualified for the group stage but finished fourth in the group table. They played in the UEFA Europa League last season and in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round playoff, were eliminated by eventual finalists Fiorentina.

The visitors will play for the first time in the Champions League qualifiers and their only appearance in UEFA qualifiers came in the 2020-21 season in the Europa League. They were eliminated from the second round that season.

The hosts will play the first competitive match of the season on Tuesday, though they have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the pre-season and should be able to produce a good performance at home.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their Serbian SuperLiga campaign and recorded a 3-0 win over Radnicki Nis on Thursday.

Braga vs Backa Topola Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time on Tuesday. The hosts will meet a Serbian team for the eighth time in a competitive match while the visitors will take on a Portuguese opponent for the first time.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat against Serbian opponents in seven games, recording three wins. They have an unbeaten record at home as well, recording two wins in four games at Tuesday's venue.

They played just one friendly at Tuesday's venue in the pre-season, recording a 2-0 win over Nice last Saturday.

The hosts have kept four clean sheets in six friendly games in the pre-season thus far.

Braga vs Backa Topola Prediction

Os Arcebispos have been in good touch throughout the pre-season, scoring at least two goals in four games in that period. They have scored 13 goals in six games while conceding just thrice. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in European qualifiers and should be able to produce a good performance in their first competitive match of the season.

TSC have scored three goals apiece in their two competitive matches this season and look to be in good touch at the moment. Nonetheless, considering the hosts' form in the pre-season and good record at home in European qualifiers, we expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Braga 2-1 Backa Topola

Braga vs Backa Topola Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Simon Banza to score or assist any time - Yes