Braga vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

Fourth-placed Braga will invite third-placed Benfica to the Estádio Municipal de Braga in the Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight league outings, recording seven wins. Their 3-1 triumph over Vizela last week was their fourth consecutive win in the league. Simon Banza bagged a brace and Bruma scored in the third minute of added time.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 12 league games, though the last two meetings have ended in draws. Rafa Silva's 71st-minute strike helped them hold Farense to a 1-1 draw last week.

Both teams were in action in their UEFA Champions League matches during the midweek. The hosts lost 2-0 to Napoli while the visitors registered a 3-1 win against RB Salzburg. Both teams finished third in their respective group table, so will play in the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs.

With just two points separating league leaders Sporting from fourth-placed Braga, both the hosts and visitors will look to avoid dropping points in this crucial match.

Braga vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 131 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 84 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of the capital club 18 times and 29 games have ended in stalemates.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season. They met in the Taca de Portugal quarter-finals as well, with the hosts recording a 5-4 win on penalties.

Braga have the best goalscoring record in the Primeira Liga, with 36 goals to their name, 12 more than Benfica.

The hosts have the better record in recent games in this fixture, with seven wins in their last 10 meetings against the visitors.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in their last three away games in the Primeira Liga.

Braga vs Benfica Prediction

Os Arcebispos have the best attacking record in the Primeira Liga this season, scoring 16 times in just their last five home games. Interestingly, they have not kept a clean sheet at home in the league this season, conceding one goal apiece in their last five games.

Artur Jorge will welcome back Al Musrati to the squad after a lengthy period on the sidelines and Álvaro Djaló is the only player not expected to feature in this match for the hosts.

As Águias head into the match on a six-game unbeaten run and have lost just once in their last 10 games in all competitions. They have drawn three of their last five league games, scoring six goals while conceding thrice in these games. They have lost four games in a row in away meetings against the hosts, failing to score twice.

Roger Schmidt remains without the services of Alexander Bah, Juan Bernat, and David Neres for the trip to Braga. Arthur Cabral scored his first goal for the club in their Champions League meeting against RB Salzburg and should start here.

Both teams have been in good touch in the league recently and, considering their goalscoring form, we expect them to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Braga 2-2 Benfica

Braga vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Silva to score or assist any time - Yes