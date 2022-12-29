Braga vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30th 2022

Braga and Benfica will square off in an interesting Primeira Liga clash at the Estádio Municipal de Braga on Friday.

The hosts are in third place in the league table while Benfica are at the top of the table and have a nine-point lead over the hosts. The hosts returned to winning ways in their previous league outing, as goals from Iuri Medeiros and Vítor Manuel Carvalho Oliveira helped them overcome Portimonense 2-1 in their away game.

Benfica have won 12 of their 13 league games this season and are on a five-game winning run at the moment. In their previous outing, goals from Joao Mario and Goncalo Ramos helped them defeat Gil Vicente at home.

Both teams were eliminated from the Taca da Liga earlier this month, with Braga suffering a 5-0 hammering in the quarterfinals last Tuesday while Benfica failed to make it past the group stage.

Braga vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 128 times across all competitions since 1955. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 83 wins to their name. The hosts have been able to defeat the Lisbon giants 17 times and 28 games have ended in draws.

Benfica have won 13 of their last 14 matches in the Primeira Liga, scoring at least three goals in their last three games.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have seen over 2.5 goals.

The last 12 meetings between the two players have produced conclusive results, with Benfica enjoying a 7-5 lead in wins in these games. Interestingly, all five of the hosts' wins have come since 2020.

The hosts have the third-best attacking record in the Primeira Liga with 29 goals in 13 games while Benfica have the best attacking record, scoring 37 goals in 13 games.

Braga vs Benfica Prediction

Os Arcebispos have lost their last two home games in the league, failing to score in both defeats, and will be looking to bounce back in this match. They have won three of their last four meetings against the visitors at home and will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

As Águias are undefeated in the league this season and have kept clean sheets in five of their six away games in the league. They have been in tremendous form this season and should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Braga 1-2 Benfica

Braga vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Benfica to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Goncalo Ramos to score anytime - Yes

