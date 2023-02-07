Braga vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9, 2023

Braga will entertain Benfica at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in the Taca de Portugal quarterfinals on Thursday (February 9).

The hosts secured their place in the last eight with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Vitoria in January. They fell two goals down in the first half, but three goals in five second-half minutes helped overturn the deficit. Abel Ruiz bagged a brace, while Vítor Manuel Carvalho Oliveira scored the third.

Benfica, meanwhile, overcame Varzim 2-0 last month, thanks to goals from Alex Grimaldo and Enzo Fernandez helped them to an way win. The visitors made it four wins in a row in the Primeira Liga on Saturday, beating Casa Pia 3-0 at home, thanks to Joao Mario's brace and Alexander Bah.

Braga returned to winning ways in the league on Sunday, overcoming Famalicao 4-1 at home.

Braga vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have met 129 times across competitions, including four times in the Taca de Portugal. Benfica have been the dominant team with 83 wins, while Braga have been victorious 18 times.

The hosts have been the better team in recent games against Benfica, picking up six wins in their last eight encounters.

Braga have emerged victorious in their last three home games against Benfica.

The hosts have won their last seven home games across competitions, while Benfica have won their last four away games, keeping clean sheets too.

The two teams last met in the Taca de Portugal in the final of the 2020-21 edition, which Benfica won 2-0.

Braga vs Benfica Prediction

Os Arcebispos have been in solid form at home in recent games, winning seven in a row, scoring at least twice in six games and keeping four clean sheets. They have won four of their last five home outings against Benfica, scoring at least twice in four games.

As Aguias' only defeat this season came against the hosts in December. They have bounced back well, though, winning six of their seven games since then and keeping clean sheets in the wins.

Both teams have enjoyed a solid run this season, so the game will likely be contested closely. Braga have been the better team in recent meetings against the visitors and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Braga 3-2 Benfica

Braga vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Joao Mario to score or assist at any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

