Braga vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Braga will welcome Benfica to the Estádio Municipal de Braga in their final Primeira Liga game of the season on Saturday. This is a must-win match for both teams. The hosts need a win to keep their hopes of securing a direct place in the UEFA Europa League alive. Meanwhile, Benfica have 79 points, the same as league leaders Sporting, and need to record a win by a margin of four goals or more to lift the league title.

Os Arcebispos have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three league games. They saw their unbeaten streak end after eight games last week as they fell to a 2-1 away loss to Casa Pia. Rodrigo Zalazar had given them the lead in the 20th minute, but Casa Pia scored a goal in either half to register a comeback win.

As Águias are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions and were held to a 1-1 draw by Sporting last week. It was a close game, and Kerem Aktürkoğlu equalized in the 63rd minute after they had conceded in the fourth minute.

Braga vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 136 times in competitive games. As expected, the capital club have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 88 wins. Os Arcebispos have 19 wins, and 29 games have ended in draws.

Braga registered a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in January. Benfica avenged that loss with wins in the Taca da Liga and the Taca de Portugal.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Os Arcebispos have enjoyed an unbeaten home record in the Primeira Liga in 2025, winning six of the seven games.

The visitors are on a six-game winning streak on their travels across all competitions.

Braga vs Benfica Prediction

Os Arcebispos head into the match on a three-game winless run and will look to bounce back in this home game. They have won six of their last seven home games in the Primeira Liga, keeping four clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

As Águias have won their last seven Primeira Liga away games, scoring 19 goals, and will look to continue that winning run here. They are unbeaten in their last 14 league games and are strong favorites.

Fredrik Aursnes suffered a muscle injury in training and will miss this match. Alexander Bah, Manu Silva, and Renato Sanches remain sidelined while Zeki Amdouni faces a late fitness test.

The capital club have won their last two meetings against the home team, scoring four goals without conceding, and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Braga 1-2 Benfica

Braga vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

