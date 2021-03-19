Sporting Braga vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Sporting Braga will welcome Benfica to the Estadio Municipal de Braga for the marquee fixture on matchday 24 of the Primeira Liga.

The hosts come into this fixture on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Famalicao. A late goal by Heri helped the home side snatch a point after first-half goals from Ricardo Horta and Al Musrati had given Braga a 2-1 halftime lead.

Benfica were 2-0 victors at home to Boavista. Haris Seferovic scored a goal in each half to give the Eagles all three points.

The results did not have any impact on either side's positions on the table. However, it saw fourth-placed Benfica close the gap on Braga in third to just two points.

Sporting Braga vs Benfica Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off on 42 occasions in all competitions since 2005. Benfica have 25 wins to their name, scoring 73 goals and conceding 43.

Braga were victorious on just 10 occasions, while seven previous games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came on 20 January 2021 in the semifinals of the Portuguese League Cup. Goals from Abel Ruiz and Vitor Tormena either side of a Pizzi penalty helped Braga pick up a 2-1 victory.

Benfica have been in fine form recently after struggling for most of the season.

The Eagles are currently on a four-game winning run in all competitions. Braga's stalemate with Famalicao ended their run of three wins in a row.

Braga form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Benfica form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Braga vs Benfica Team News

Braga

There are three injury concerns for Braga manager Carlos Carvajal. David Carmo (ankle), Francisco Moura (ACL) and Rui Fonte (ACL) are all sidelined.

There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: David Carmo, Francisco Moura, Rui Fonte

Suspension: None

Benfica

The hosts have one player ruled out for the trip to Braga. Defender Andre Almeida is still sidelined with a knee injury.

Forward Darwin Nunez has recovered from his thigh problem and could be available for selection.

There are no suspension worries for manager Jorge Jesus.

Injuries: Andre Almeida

Suspension: None

Braga vs Benfica Predicted XI

Braga Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matheus Magalhaes (GK); Ricardo Esgaio, Bruno Rodrigues, Vitor Tormena, Cristian Borja; Wenderson Galeno, Fransergio, Al Musrati, Ricardo Horta; Abel Ruiz, Lucas Piazon

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Verissimo, Gilberto; Rafa Silva, Adel Taarabt, Julian Weigl, Pizzi; Gian Luca Waldschmidt, Haris Seferovic

Braga vs Benfica Prediction

Both sides are in almost identical form and the fact that this is a direct battle for third place means that each set of players will give their all. There is very little to choose between them.

The quality of players and style of play of the two sides means that goals should be scored at both ends. However, they are likely to cancel each other out and we are predicting a score draw.

Prediction: Braga 2-2 Benfica